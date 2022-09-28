TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.24

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.24 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 167039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 70,018 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.