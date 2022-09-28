Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 300 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.84. 57,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,516. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

