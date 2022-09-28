TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.
