Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Trinseo traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 450433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSE. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo
In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo
Trinseo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Trinseo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
