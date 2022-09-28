TribeOne Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,492.00 (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, TribeOne has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. TribeOne has a market capitalization of $767,782.68 and approximately $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TribeOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TribeOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

