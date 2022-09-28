TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

