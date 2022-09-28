Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Up 1.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.66 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.97). 181,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 419,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a market capitalization of £165.79 million and a PE ratio of 2,603.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.96.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

