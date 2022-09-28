Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toto Trading Down 3.2 %

TOTDY traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Toto has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

