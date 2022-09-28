Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average of $293.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $237.89 and a one year high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

