Toews Corp ADV Purchases 8,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE ES traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,578. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

