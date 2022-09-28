Toews Corp ADV Purchases 8,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Eversource Energy Price Performance
NYSE ES traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,578. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.
Eversource Energy Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
