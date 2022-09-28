Toews Corp ADV Purchases 4,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ITW traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.40. 5,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

