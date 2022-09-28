Toews Corp ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after buying an additional 301,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

