Toews Corp ADV Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aflac by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,723. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

