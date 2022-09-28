Toews Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.32. 4,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,278. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $285.75 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

