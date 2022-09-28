Toews Corp ADV Acquires 11,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,847. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.