TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,190,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $8,702,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $8,932,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

