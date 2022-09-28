thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.88.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

