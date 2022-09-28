The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in York Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in York Water by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 12.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in York Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.45. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

