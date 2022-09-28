The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

SWGNF remained flat at $45.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

