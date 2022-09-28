The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 15,612 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

