The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 15,612 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The LGL Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
