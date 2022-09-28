The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.9 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.41 and its 200 day moving average is $320.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

