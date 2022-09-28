The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

