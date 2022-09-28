The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,385. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

