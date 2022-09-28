The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 342,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 39,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232,324. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

