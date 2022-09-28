The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNKR traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.96 ($1.16). 2,247,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9,539.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.82).

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

