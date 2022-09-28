The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNKR traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.96 ($1.16). 2,247,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9,539.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.82).

About The Bankers Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

