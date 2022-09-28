Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 171,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,313. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

