Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in September

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 997,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,787. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

