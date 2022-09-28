Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 62,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,480,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 116,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

