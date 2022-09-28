Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the August 31st total of 150,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,566. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Insider Activity

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,224,239 shares of company stock worth $9,140,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.