Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.11

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Temenos Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

