Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Teleperformance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. Teleperformance has a one year low of $121.97 and a one year high of $227.38.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

