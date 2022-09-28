Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.