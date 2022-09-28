TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 632,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,562.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,562.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 896,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,220. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

