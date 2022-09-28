Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

TINLY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Teijin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.