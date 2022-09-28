TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in September

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TCCPY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 227,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

