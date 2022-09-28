TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. 574,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

