TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

FISV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,273. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

