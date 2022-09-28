Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 220,672 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.