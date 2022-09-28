Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 3,246 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

