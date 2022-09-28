Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 808.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

