Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $338,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.