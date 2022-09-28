Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

CRWD stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.