Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 620 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 5.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

