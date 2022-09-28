Taglich Brothers Weighs in on International Land Alliance, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Land Alliance in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Land Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

International Land Alliance Price Performance

International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance ( OTCMKTS:ILAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

(Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.