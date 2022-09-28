Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

