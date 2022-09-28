Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

