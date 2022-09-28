Swop Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swop Profile

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,644,785 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,294 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swop is swop.fi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

