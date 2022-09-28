Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.3 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $73.03 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

