Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 471.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWDBY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 180.20.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up SEK 0.22 on Wednesday, hitting SEK 13.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 23.27.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.
