Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Superior Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

SUPGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 16,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

